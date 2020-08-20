Rodgers is starting at second base and hitting seventh Thursday against the Astros.

He gets the start with a righty (Cristian Javier) on the mound, which is a good sign for the righty-hitting Rodgers. Granted, Garrett Hampson, who is not in the lineup, remains healthy and active, so it will be interesting to see how the playing time shakes out now that Rodgers is up. Chris Owings (hamstring) and David Dahl (back) are both on the injured list, so there might be enough playing time to go around in the short term.