Rodgers (shoulder) is slated to begin hitting drills this week, MLB.com reports.

Rodgers will hit softer practice balls in the batting cage as he slowly ramps things up following surgery during spring training to repair the labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder. He's also fielded some grounders and done some running drills. He still has a long way to go, but the hope is Rodgers might be able to return sometime in August.