Rodgers (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday, MLB.com reports.
Rodgers participated in batting practice drills Tuesday and Wednesday before heading out for game action. He has been sidelined for around two weeks, so he shouldn't need a particularly long rehab assignment prior to being activated.
