Rodgers (hamstring) is not in Thursday's lineup against the Giants, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Rodgers, who has not played since Sunday due to a hamstring injury, recently underwent an MRI that showed encouraging results. However, he is still running out of time to make it back this season. Ryan McMahon is starting at second base while Elehuris Montero mans the hot corner.
More News
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: On bench again Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: MRI results reassuring•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Remains out of lineup•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Slated for MRI•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Not starting Monday•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Injury not considered significant•