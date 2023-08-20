Rodgers went 3-for-5 with three runs scored Saturday against the White Sox.

Rodgers played a significant role in the Rockies' 11-run outburst Saturday, and he now has three consecutive multi-hit efforts. He's enjoyed a productive homestand overall, going 9-for-22 with seven runs scored and seven RBI across five games. Rodgers' production will likely dip once the Rockies hit the road Tuesday, particularly considering he's striking out an inflated 28.3 percent clip across the first 60 plate appearances of his season.