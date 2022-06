Rodgers went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a triple, one RBI and one run scored Thursday against the Marlins.

Rodgers doubled in a run in the third inning and also came around to score. He has only four multi-hit games across 21 starts in June, though he's shown a significant uptick in power by collecting 13 extra-base hits in 89 at-bats. Rodgers still only has six home runs on the season but has chipped in 35 runs scored and 32 RBI to go along with a .255 average across 254 plate appearances.