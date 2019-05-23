Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Three-hit day in win
Rodgers went 3-for-5 with a double, a run and an RBI in the Rockies' 9-3 win over the Pirates on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old flashed some of the ability that made him the club's top offensive prospect, lacing three hits including his first career two-bagger. He now has four hits in his first 13 at-bats with a pair of RBI through his first three games at the big-league level.
More News
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Batting seventh in debut•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Moving up to big leagues•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Blasts two more Triple-A homers•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Making case for promotion•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Pitching regression candidates
Heath Cummings highlights seven pitchers headed for regression.
-
Scott White's 'Do Not Drop' list
Want to know who to add? We've got you covered several times over. Who to drop, though, is...