Rodgers went 3-for-5 with a double, a run and an RBI in the Rockies' 9-3 win over the Pirates on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old flashed some of the ability that made him the club's top offensive prospect, lacing three hits including his first career two-bagger. He now has four hits in his first 13 at-bats with a pair of RBI through his first three games at the big-league level.