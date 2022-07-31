Rodgers went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Dodgers.

Since July 15, Rodgers has recorded at least one hit in 11 of 12 games, with multiple hits in seven of them. The infielder has added a home run and five doubles in that span. For the season, he's slashing .278/.327/.430 with nine homers, 49 RBI, 49 runs scored, 23 doubles and two triples through 90 contests. The surge at the plate has solidified his everyday role at second base -- he's sat out just once since June 25.