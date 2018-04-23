Rodgers went 5-for-5 with a home run, double, three RBI and three runs for Double-A Hartford in the club's 11-9 win over Harrisburg on Sunday.

After a slow start to the Eastern League season, Rodgers has settled into a groove at Hartford, notching hits in each of his last six games while maintaining a .520/.538/.800 slash line over that span. Rodgers has had the luxury of playing in hitter-friendly environments at the rookie-ball, Low-A and High-A levels, so his production at a more neutral setting in Hartford this season should provide a better barometer of his true talent level. The 21-year-old's combination of above-average power and an above-average hit tool should make him a long-term infield starter for Colorado when he hits the big leagues, though his exact position remains up for debate. Rodgers has already made starts at shortstop (nine), second base (four) and third base (one) at Double-A this season.