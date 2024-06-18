Rodgers (hamstring) will be going on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque prior to being activated from the 10-day injured list, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

After some speculation on if it was needed or not, Rodgers said Tuesday that he will require a rehab assignment after all. The 27-year-old has been on the injured list since June 8 while recovering from a left hamstring strain and he'll likely play in multiple contests with Albuquerque prior to being activated. With Rodgers on the cusp of returning, Adael Amador seems like a potential candidate to be sent down in the coming days.