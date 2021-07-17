Cron went 1-for-3 with a grand slam and a walk in Friday's 10-4 loss to the Dodgers.

Cron homered with the bases loaded in the third inning off Julio Urias. He drove in all four of Colorado's runs in the game. The first baseman has homered in back-to-back games dating back to before the All-Star break. His 13 long balls are second-highest on the team behind Ryan McMahon's 16. Cron has managed to double his career walk rate this season to 12.1 percent while maintaining his career average strikeout rate. That, and batting at Coors Field has helped him to a career-high .846 OPS through 279 plate appearances this season.