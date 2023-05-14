Rockies manager Bud Black said after Sunday's 4-0 win over the Phillies that Cron (back) is likely heading to the injured list, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Cron left Sunday's game with back spasms, and it sounds like the first baseman will need at least a week or more to recover. In 35 games this season, Cron has slashed .228/.277/.426 with six home runs, 20 RBI and 19 runs. Mike Moustakas as well as Harold Castro could see reps at first base while Cron is out of the lineup. The Rockies likely won't make Cron's move to the IL official until shortly before Monday's game against Cincinnati.