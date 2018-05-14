Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Hits bench against lefty
Gonzalez is not in the lineup Monday against the Padres, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.
Gonzalez will retreat to the bench with funky left-hander Joey Luccesi toeing the rubber for the opposition. Noel Cuevas will pick up the start in right field in his stead, hitting second.
