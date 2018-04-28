Gonzalez is still a few days away from returning from his hamstring strain, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Gonzalez has been out since April 18 with a tweaked hamstring. He was able to run Friday but only at 75 percent. He's eligible to return from the disabled list Sunday, but it appears that he'll need a few more days than that.

