Dollander (1-3) took the loss against the Royals in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out three.

It was another tough outing for Dollander, who's now allowed four or more runs in three of his first four big-league starts. The 23-year-old rookie sports a 7.91 ERA with a 1.71 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB through 19.1 innings this year. Dollander currently lines up for a home matchup with the Athletics in his next start.