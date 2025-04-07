Dollander (1-0) allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out six over five innings in a win Sunday versus the Athletics.

Dollander was hurt by the long ball, allowing a two-run shot to Tyler Soderstrom in the first and a solo blast to Lawrence Butler in the fifth. He did show plenty of promise, topping out at 99.3 MPH with his fastball and getting out of an impressive basses loaded jam in the fourth with back-to-back strikeouts. Dollander will have his work cut out for him in his next start set to be on the road versus the Padres.