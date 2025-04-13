Dollander (1-1) took the loss against San Diego on Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out seven batters over 5.2 innings.

There were plenty of positives to be taken from Dollander's performance -- he racked up 10 whiffs, punched out seven and allowed just three hits. However, two of the knocks were homers, and Colorado couldn't put any runs on the board, resulting in Dollander taking his first loss as a big-leaguer. The rookie has given up four home runs over 10.2 frames to begin his MLB career, but he's otherwise looked pretty solid with a 13:3 K:BB.