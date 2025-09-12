Rockies' Chase Dollander: IL stint coming
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dollander will be placed on the 15-day injured list due to a knee injury, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Dollander reported knee pain after his start Monday and underwent imaging Tuesday. The exact results of those tests are unclear, but it will apparently be enough to send him to the injured list. Dollander's season is likely over, though he will technically be eligible to return in the final few days of the season.
