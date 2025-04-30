Dollander was removed in the sixth inning of his start Wednesday against Atlanta due to an apparent blister on his pitching hand, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

If the Colorado bullpen can put the clamps on Atlanta, Dollander will be in line for his second win after departing with a 2-1 lead. Before developing the blister and getting pulled from the game, Dollander had been cruising through his fifth career start, limiting Atlanta to one earned run on two hits and three walks while striking out four in his 5.2 innings. Dollander tentatively lines up to make his next start during next week's series with the Tigers, though with an off day looming Monday, the Rockies could push him to the back of their pitching schedule if he needs more time for the blister to heal.