The Rockies placed Dollander on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a patella tendon strain in his left knee.

Dollander will be eligible to return from the injured list to start one of the Rockies' final games of the season, but the more likely outcome is that Colorado keeps him on the shelf for the rest of the year. If that ends up being the case, he would finish his rookie campaign with a 6.52 ERA and 1.55 WHIP and an 82:49 K:BB through 98 innings across 21 starts. Bradley Blalock was recalled from Triple-A to round out Colorado's rotation.