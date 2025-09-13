Rockies' Chase Dollander: Officially placed on IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rockies placed Dollander on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a patella tendon strain in his left knee.
Dollander will be eligible to return from the injured list to start one of the Rockies' final games of the season, but the more likely outcome is that Colorado keeps him on the shelf for the rest of the year. If that ends up being the case, he would finish his rookie campaign with a 6.52 ERA and 1.55 WHIP and an 82:49 K:BB through 98 innings across 21 starts. Bradley Blalock was recalled from Triple-A to round out Colorado's rotation.
More News
-
Rockies' Chase Dollander: IL stint coming•
-
Rockies' Chase Dollander: Awaiting MRI results on knee•
-
Rockies' Chase Dollander: Sharp in no-decision•
-
Rockies' Chase Dollander: Yields six runs in loss•
-
Rockies' Chase Dollander: Stuck with loss•
-
Rockies' Chase Dollander: Hit hard by Dodgers in loss•