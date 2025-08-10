The Rockies are expected to call up Dollander from Triple-A Albuquerque to start Monday's contest against the Cardinals in St. Louis, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

After struggling to a 6.68 ERA over 68.2 innings in 15 starts with the Rockies before being demoted in July 7, Dollander didn't show much improvement with his performance at Albuquerque, logging an 8.74 ERA and 1.85 WHIP in 11.1 innings over three starts. Despite his poor numbers at Triple-A, Dollander looks like he'll get another chance to stake a more permanent claim to a rotation spot. Assuming the Rockies opt to keep a five-man rotation intact this week, Anthony Molina or Tanner Gordon could be optioned to Triple-A or send to the bullpen to open up a spot for Dollander.