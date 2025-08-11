The Rockies recalled Dollander from Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday.

Dollander will rejoin the Colorado rotation on Monday with a start in St. Louis. The right-hander posted a 6.68 ERA over 68.2 innings in 15 starts with the Rockies this season and held an 8.74 ERA and 1.85 WHIP in three starts with Albuquerque after being demoted in July. Those numbers make Dollander a risky fantasy proposition, even in more favorable matchups like the one he'll have Monday against the Cardinals.