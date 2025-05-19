Dollander (2-5) took the loss Sunday against Arizona, allowing one run on three hits and two walks with six strikeouts across 4.2 innings.

Dollander and Merrill Kelly were locked into a pitchers' duel Sunday, and Ketel Marte's first-inning solo home run proved to be the difference in Colorado's 1-0 loss. Dollander got off to a rough start to the season, logging a 7.91 ERA in his first four starts. However, he's allowed two or fewer runs in three of his last four outings and has allowed just four hits with 13 strikeouts over his last two starts. He's scheduled to face the Yankees at Coors Field next weekend.