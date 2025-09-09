Dollander allowed one run on one hit and two walks while striking out five over five innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Monday.

Dollander did his part, but the Rockies got no-hit for the first eight innings of the game. They were able to scrape together a run to keep Dollander from taking the loss, and it's encouraging he pitched well after allowing 10 runs over 9.1 innings across his first two career starts against the Dodgers. Despite this positive step forward, he still has a 6.52 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 82:49 K:BB through 98 innings over 21 starts this season. The rookie right-hander's next start is projected to be in San Diego this weekend.