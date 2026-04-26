Dollander is starting Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Mets, Kevin Henry of The Denver Gazette reports.

Dollander has been effective pitching behind an opener early this season, but he'll make his first start of the campaign to close out Sunday's doubleheader. After posting a 6.52 ERA in 21 starts as a rookie last year, the right-hander has showcased his potential across his first six outings of 2026 with a 2.88 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 32:7 K:BB over 25 innings.