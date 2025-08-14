Dollander is slated to start Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks at Coors Field.

Following a month-long stay in the minors, Dollander made his return to the big leagues Monday, joining the rotation as the team's new No. 5 starter in place of Anthony Molina. The rookie right-hander delivered an excellent performance in a no-decision on the road against the Cardinals, striking out five and allowing one run on five hits and three walks over five innings. He showcased premium velocity in the start, registering at least 98 miles per hour on 45 of his 60 strikes across 92 total pitches. Even after the impressive showing in St. Louis, Dollander still owns a 6.35 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 57:36 K:BB in 73.2 innings. The 23-year-old doesn't yet profile as a reliable fantasy option, especially heading into his next start in hitter-friendly Colorado.