Dollander (2-6) took the loss against the Mets on Sunday, allowing five runs on eight hits and one walk with three strikeouts over three innings.

Dollander worked a scoreless first inning before surrendering five runs across the second and third. The rookie increased his pitch count from 59 to 78 in his second start since returning from the injured list Tuesday, but he's now allowed five or more earned runs in four of his first 10 major-league outings. He'll carry a 6.85 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 42:22 K:BB across 44.2 innings into a road matchup with Atlanta next weekend.