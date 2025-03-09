Dollander allowed five runs on two hits and four walks across 1.2 innings in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Athletics.

Dollander has had a tough spring from a run prevention standpoint, though he had a 7:1 K:BB across five innings and his first two exhibition starts. However, that changed Saturday when he struggled significantly with his control, which led to another ugly outing. Dollander entered the spring as a strong candidate to earn a rotation spot, but it's unclear if his current form will effect that outlook.