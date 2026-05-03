Dollander took a no-decision Saturday against Atlanta, allowing six runs on eight hits and three walks in 5.1 innings. He struck out three.

Working behind opener Brennan Bernardino, Dollander put forth perhaps his worst effort of the campaign to this point. The hard-throwing right-hander hadn't given up multiple runs in any of his April outings, but he set season worsts in both runs and hits allowed as well as free passes Saturday. Dollander still has a strong 3.38 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 42:12 K:BB over 37.1 innings ahead of his next scheduled outing in Philadelphia.