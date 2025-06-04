Dollander did not factor in the decision during Tuesday's win over Miami. He allowed two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out one batter over three innings.

Dollander delivered a pair of scoreless innings before stumbling in the third. He walked the first two batters in the frame and gave up a pair of RBI singles. It was his first outing since May 18 and he threw just 28 of 59 pitches for strikes. The highly-touted rookie has struggled early in his MLB career with a 6.26 ERA and 39:21 K:BB across 41.2 frames. Dollander is lined up to face the Giants at home next week.