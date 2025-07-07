Dollander did not factor in the decision during Sunday's win over the White Sox. He allowed three runs on five hits and four walks over 3.2 innings while striking out two.

Dollander worked through two scoreless frames with little issue before unraveling. He coughed up a pair of runs in the third inning and another in the fourth. He fired 92 pitches (50 strikes) despite not finishing four innings. Dollander has combined to throw 6.1 frames over his last two outings and has failed to complete at least five innings in eight of his 15 big-league outings. He now owns an unsightly 6.68 ERA with a 52:33 K:BB across 68.2 frames. Dollander is currently in line for a start in Cincinnati next weekend.