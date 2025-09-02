Dollander (2-12) took the loss against San Francisco on Monday, allowing six runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two batters over five innings.

Dollander was particularly hurt by the long ball Monday -- of the five hits he allowed, two left the park. The rookie righty didn't help himself with his wildness -- in addition to his three walks he also hit two batters, with both of the batters he plunked eventually coming around to score. Dollander continues to find the sledding tough in the majors; he hasn't earned a win since April 30 and has gone 0-9 with a 6.88 ERA and 1.63 WHIP over 15 starts since that last victory. He's had a trip to the IL and a demotion to the minors over that period, but he seems likely to ride out the rest of the campaign in the Rockies' rotation despite his struggles.