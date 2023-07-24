Flexen could be called up from Triple-A Albuquerque to make his next start with the Rockies during the big club's home series with the Athletics this weekend, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

After being released by the Mets on July 6, Flexen signed a minor-league deal with the Rockies a week later and has immediately settled into the rotation with Colorado's top minor-league affiliate. He's been sharp through his first two starts at Triple-A, most recently tossing five shutout innings (84 pitches) while striking out six Sunday against Sugar Land. Even after recently calling up another Triple-A starter in Peter Lambert, the Rockies still only have three healthy rotation members at the moment, With that in mind, Flexen could have a path to a long-term stay with the big club if he's called upon to start against Oakland this weekend.