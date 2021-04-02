Owings went 3-for-3 with one triple, one walk, two stolen bases and three runs scored Thursday against the Dodgers.

Owings got the opportunity to start at second base with a southpaw on the mound, pushing Garrett Hampson to the outfield and Sam Hilliard and Ryan McMahon to the bench. He put together an impressive performance based on his ability to get on base and aggressive baserunning. When the Rockies are facing righties on the mound, Owings doesn't figure to have a regular spot in the order, though his playing time is worth monitoring -- particularly when the team is at Coors Field.