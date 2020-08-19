Owings (hamstring) is starting at second base and batting Wednesday versus Houston.
Owings appeared off the bench the past two games after missing almost a week with a left hamstring issue, but he didn't end up requiring a trip to the injured list. The 29-year-old has a .243/.300/.432 slash line with two homers through 40 plate appearances this season.
