Owings was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left thumb sprain Saturday.
Owings has been dealing with a tight hamstring recently, but he's now also managing a thumb injury that will force him to miss at least 10 days. It's not yet clear when Owings will be able to return to action, but Alan Trejo's contract was selected by the Rockies in a corresponding move. Trejo will serve as a bench option with Owings and Brendan Rodgers (hamstring) sidelined.
