Rockies' Cole Carrigg: Goes yard in loss

Carrigg went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 11-2 loss to the Brewers.

Jacob Misiorowski was perfect for 4.2 innings before Carrigg's solo shot. The long ball ended a 15-game power drought for Carrigg, who still hit .280 with six doubles and six RBI in that span. The outfielder is batting .287 with an .879 OPS, five homers, 26 RBI, 30 runs scored, nine doubles, three triples and three stolen bases over his first 39 games in the majors. As expected, there hasn't been much power in Carrigg's bat, but he could still make some gains with speed and he maintains a good eye at the plate.