Rockies' Cole Carrigg: Lifts third homer Monday

Carrigg went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run, an additional RBI and a walk in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Cubs.

Carrigg was credited with driving in all four of his club's runs, as he drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth inning before cranking a three-run homer in the eighth frame to give the Rockies a lead they would ultimately squander. The early returns on the rookie have been positive, as he has gone 7-for-27 (.259) with three homers, a triple, eight RBI, six runs and three walks through seven games. Carrigg has yet to attempt a steal, though he's known for his activity on the basepaths after swiping 29 bags in 57 games with Triple-A Albuquerque prior to being promoted.