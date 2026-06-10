Rockies' Cole Carrigg: Strokes triple in MLB debut

Carrigg went 1-for-3 with a triple and a walk in Tuesday's 7-3 win against the Cubs.

Carrigg was called up from Triple-A on Tuesday and started in center field while batting seventh. The 24-year-old flashed his speed in his big-league debut when he legged out a triple on a ball he hit down the right-field line. Carrigg could earn himself an everyday role if he hits well immediately, especially given that outfielders Jordan Beck (hamstring), Mickey Moniak (ankle), Brenton Doyle (oblique) and Tyler Freeman (concussion) are all currently on the injured list.