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Rockies' Cole Carrigg: Tallies second steal

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Carrigg went 2-for-3 with a double and a stolen base in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Twins.

Carrigg recorded the Rockies' lone extra-base hit of the day, ripping a double in the eighth inning as part of a multi-hit effort. Known for his blazing speed, the center fielder also stole second base after reaching on a fielder's choice in the first frame, marking the rookie's second stolen base in three attempts. Since being called up June 9, Carrigg is slashing .268/.382/.518 with three homers, three doubles, a triple, 11 RBI and 11 runs scored across 17 games.

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