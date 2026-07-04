Rockies' Cole Carrigg: Triples twice in rout

Carrigg went 2-for-4 with two triples, a walk, three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 15-3 win over the Giants.

Carrigg drove in a run on a bases-loaded walk in the first inning before driving in two more on his second triple of the game in the fifth. While he's started only seven of Colorado's past 10 contests, the 24-year-old has opened his major-league career with a .282/.372/.535 slash line to go along with nine extra-base hits, 16 RBI, 16 runs scored and two steals across just 87 plate appearances.