Rockies' Daniel Castro: May land Opening Day roster spot
Castro seems to be in line for a roster spot to start the season if Pat Valaika (oblique) isn't healthy by then, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Castro's bat offers little fantasy upside (.217/.250/.265 slash line in 239 career MLB plate appearances), but his positional versatility makes him a good candidate to fill a bench role for Colorado. He offers significantly more real-life value than fantasy value though, so even if he can crack the Opening Day roster, Castro is a name that can be looked over even in NL-only leagues.
