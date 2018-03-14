Castro seems to be in line for a roster spot to start the season if Pat Valaika (oblique) isn't healthy by then, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Castro's bat offers little fantasy upside (.217/.250/.265 slash line in 239 career MLB plate appearances), but his positional versatility makes him a good candidate to fill a bench role for Colorado. He offers significantly more real-life value than fantasy value though, so even if he can crack the Opening Day roster, Castro is a name that can be looked over even in NL-only leagues.