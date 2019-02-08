Castro signed a minor-league contract which includes an invitation to spring training with the Dodgers on Friday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Castro has spent parts of three seasons in the majors but has very little to show for it, posting a .210/.240/.265 line in 98 games. He's unlikely to earn a roster spot in Los Angeles this spring but has the versatility to cover anywhere on the infield should injuries strike the team.