Rockies' Daniel Castro: Playing time dwindling
Castro is hitting just .140 with the Rockies this season and hasn't started since May 23.
A hot start at Triple-A earned the versatile infielder a promotion in early May, but he's done little at the plate since joining the big-league team. Castro is making contact at an 84 percent clip, but he's doing little with the balls he puts in play. The Rockies recently called up Ryan McMahon to fill in for DJ LeMahieu (thumb) at second base, so Castro appears to be relegated to a full-time bench role once again.
