The Mariners acquired Castro from the Dodgers on Sunday in exchange for Kris Negron, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Castro has put together a .241/.304/.295 slash line with a home run and 11 RBI over 45 games this season for Triple-A Oklahoma City. He last surfaced in the big leagues during the 2018 campaign, though his stay lasted just 18 contests. He figures to be assigned to Triple-A Tacoma following Sunday's transaction and will serve as organizational depth.