Castro went 2-for-2 with two RBI in Thursday's game against the Angels.

Castro has found success early in the spring and is now 3-for-8 with three RBI and two runs scored. Although he's a long shot to break camp with the big-league team, he could see time in the majors if the Dodgers are bitten by the injury bug at any point during the regular season.

