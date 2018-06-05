Rockies' Daniel Castro: Optioned to minors
Castro was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Castro was hitting just .174/.191/.261 across 18 games with the Rockies and had no clear path to playing time with DJ LeMahieu back from the DL, so this move isn't all too surprising. He'll continue to serve as organizational infield depth with the Isotopes, where he hit an impressive .407/.429/.516 across 23 games earlier in the season. Mike Tauchman was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding roster move.
More News
-
Rockies' Daniel Castro: Playing time dwindling•
-
Rockies' Daniel Castro: Starts third straight game•
-
Rockies' Daniel Castro: Headed up to majors•
-
Rockies' Daniel Castro: Off to hot start at Triple-A•
-
Rockies' Daniel Castro: Reassigned to minors camp•
-
Rockies' Daniel Castro: May land Opening Day roster spot•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start