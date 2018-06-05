Castro was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Castro was hitting just .174/.191/.261 across 18 games with the Rockies and had no clear path to playing time with DJ LeMahieu back from the DL, so this move isn't all too surprising. He'll continue to serve as organizational infield depth with the Isotopes, where he hit an impressive .407/.429/.516 across 23 games earlier in the season. Mike Tauchman was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding roster move.

