Rockies' Daniel Castro: Starts third straight game
Castro is in the lineup for the third game in a row Friday against the Mets, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Castro has started at second base in every game since being called up Tuesday. He seems entrenched as the temporary starter while D.J. LeMahieu is out with a hamstring injury, though LeMahieu is eligible to return Tuesday, so Castro's window may not stay open long. The 25-year-old is just 1-for-8 so far this year, but with a few more hits over the weekend could make a case to remain on the roster once LeMahieu returns, as fellow utility man Pat Valaika is hitting just .091/.167/.145 through his first 61 plate appearances.
More News
