Colorado transferred Darnell (hip) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday.

The Rockies placed Darnell on the 15-day IL on Friday due to left hip inflammation, an injury that interim manager Warren Schaeffer acknowledged that the reliever had been dealing with "for a while," per MLB.com. While the Rockies haven't revealed that Darnell is dealing with anything more significant than swelling in the hip, the club evidently determined that the right-hander wasn't on track to return before the end of the season. Darnell will close his rookie campaign with a 3.86 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 5:7 K:BB in 11.2 innings out of the Colorado bullpen.