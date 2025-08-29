Darnell will undergo surgery in mid-to-late September to repair a torn labrum in his left hip, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Darnell was transferred to the 60-day injured list Sunday due to left hip inflammation. The injury is severe enough for the 28-year-old right-hander to go under the knife, and it's not clear whether he'll be ready to resume baseball activities by the start of spring training. Darnell spent most of the 2025 season with Triple-A Albuquerque but was called up to the Rockies on Aug. 1 and appeared in nine games for the big club, finishing with a 3.86 ERA and 1.46 WHIP over 11.2 innings.